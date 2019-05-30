Nathan Compton of ISG, the architectural firm recently hired by the district, was present at the board’s May meeting to discuss options for making the Zearing building more handicap-accessible. Options discussed included constructing a ramp from the new addition and across the courtyard to the gym/lobby area, and ramping the inside hallways through the three-story building from the gym lobby to the new addition. The board would like more detailed cost estimates from ISG before proceeding on a decision.

The board also approved retrofitting the home football bleachers with the addition of a handicap-accessible ramp on the east side. The project will cost $21,816 to American Aluminum Seating, Inc. The cost of the concrete pad and access to the concession stand was estimated at $3,600. The replacement of the Colo MS/HS weight room roof was also approved, to the tune of $54,300 to Academy Roofing and Sheet Metal Company.

C-N Athletic Director Travis Owens spoke to the board regarding the district’s procedure on potential concussions for student-athletes. Owens informed the board that the state requires all districts to have a protocol in place for any student who suffers a concussion.

Owens also gave the board the number of high school students involved in extracurricular activities for the 2018-19 school year; 69 percent of the student body participates in at least one sport, while 40 percent participate in chorus and 30 percent participate in band. Many students take part in more than one activity.

In other news, the board renewed the lease with the Bethany Lutheran Church Daycare in McCallsburg. The board also approved student handbooks for the upcoming academic year, as well as a Story County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and the county’s Educational Consortium Agreement for Service.

During superintendent comments, Jim Walker shared that the district’s administration is looking into increasing substitute teacher pay, new health insurance for support staff and that the amount a school board member can make in a district has increased from $2,500 to $6,000.

Walker also mentioned that a public hearing will be held regarding how much time a student can spend on a school bus. Currently, elementary students can spend a maximum of 60 minutes and secondary students are capped at 75, but the state may increase this by up to 15 minutes. Staff has also passed on the Story County Board of Supervisors that some gravel roads in the district are poor for travel.

The next regular meeting will be held June 17 in the Colo Media Center at 6:30 p.m.