After nearly nine decades of service Walters Sanitation, a fourth-generation business reflects on the past and looks forward to the future.

Back in 1929 when the first tractor and flat began wagon went on route, the organization used to go into buildings to remove ash and smut from furnaces, wood-burning stoves, etc.

Progressing 90 years, James “Jim” Walters, 56, of Boone talks about how much the waste management field has changed and how his family-owned business has accommodated to the changes.

“It’s insane, back then they were just shoveling ashes with one guy and a tractor,” he said. “Now we’ve got 17 vehicles and one even has a freakin arm grabbing your trash!”

A piece of mechanical ingenuity that has made an incredible impact on the fight against an increasing amount of waste in the wide range of communities they service.

According to James, an average household throws out somewhere between 45 to 50 pounds of trash a week.

With the increasing population in and around Boone, it’s been necessary for the Walters family to up the fleet of trucks to hold the high volume of trash, considering one truck can handle roughly five to eight tons per load.

As the winter months passed, Jim takes a deep breath, but not too deep and cracks his knuckles because the amount of work him and his crew has will nearly double during the warmer months.

This is due to the ‘spring cleaning fever’ some people get, where they throw out a lot of their old belongings, that are then collected by either a Walter, or one of their employees.

Looking toward the future, he hopes to expand their organization even further and grab a couple more counties before he retires and passes on the torch.

One of the most common questions he get’s asked recently is, “How’s business going to be this summer?”

And with a little chuckle, he says, “Well, it’s going to stink.”