With 254 days before the Iowa caucuses, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, on Saturday became the fifth Democratic presidential candidate challenging President Donald Trump in the 2020 election to visit Burlington as he made not one, but two stops in Des Moines County.

Addressing a jam-packed room of potential supporters at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 13 union hall, Booker said his presidential bid isn't about defeating Trump, but about standing up for fellow Americans and standing up for what's right. In an impassioned speech, women's rights were among the causes he said should be stood behind.

"What does it mean to live in a nation where we stand up for each other?" Booker asked the energetic crowd. "It means when they're coming after women and their reproductive rights and their contraceptive care and the organizations like Planned Parenthood that we don't just sit on the couch and watch what's happening, that we stand with women, we fight with women. We ensure that everyone in this country has the ability to control their own bodies and make their own healthcare decisions."

Women’s reproductive rights took center stage at an event prior to the one at IBEW, where he met with U.S. 2nd District Rep. Dave Loebsack and his wife, Terry, Iowa state Rep. Amy Nielsen of North Liberty and local residents.

Booker also spoke of other pressing issues that he feels need to be addressed, such as disparity in wages between men and women, right to healthcare, the need for a living wage and the right to quality education.

“Every child, no matter where you live or what your zip code, every child should have a great, fully funded school to go to where teachers are well paid and compensated for their contribution," Booker said.

Loebsack has yet to endorse a presidential candidate, but had no qualms over Booker’s values as a Democrat.

"This guy does have what it takes," Loebsack said. "He knows what we Democrats need to stand for. ... I think he understands what it's going to take to make sure Des Moines County votes for a Democrat in 2020."

Booker’s ideals may align with Democratic values, but he said what sets him apart from a crowded field of presidential candidates for the party, which now stands at 23, is his record of addressing difficult issues head on.

“I’m a guy who actually has a record of running at the toughest problems in our country and creating transformative change,” he said in response to a question posed by a woman in the audience.

Booker spoke of what he was able to accomplish as a city councilman and mayor of Newark, New Jersey, a city that had been known for crime and corruption and had been experiencing population loss and a declining tax base.

“It’s now a city going through its biggest economic resurgence in 60 years. It’s growing in population,” Booker said. “We took our school system, which had a reputation of being one of the worst in the state and now it’s the No. 1 school system in America for beating the odds for high poverty, high performance.”

He noted much of that work hinged on him being able to work with Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

He also spoke of the Next Step Act, a sweeping criminal justice reform bill with a detailed plan to amend the prison system.

“The only major piece of bipartisan legislation that has passed under this president is legislation I led in the Democratic Senate with Dick Durbin for criminal justice reform,” Booker said.

After answering several more questions from Des Moines County residents, Booker took some time to greet and pose for selfies with local residents before heading to Muscatine, where he toured areas impacted by flooding with local leaders. Booker earlier made a campaign stop in Keokuk.