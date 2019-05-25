As Day 80 of flooding along the Mississippi River at Burlington approaches, the National Weather Service now predicts a crest early next week at 21.8 feet.

On Thursday, the weather service was predicting a crest of around 19.8 feet for Burlington, but new rainfall estimates increased the number two feet.

“It could go higher, it just depends on the rainfall we get over the weekend,” said Terry Simmons, a meteorologist with the NWS in the Quad Cities.

The Burlington area is predicted to have between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain over the Memorial Day weekend. If that happens, the river could rise even higher. Some predictive models have the river rising as high as 24 feet, which would be a Top 3 crest for Burlington.

Simmons said with the ground saturated, any rain could cause flash flooding in some areas. Burlington has been under flash flood watches for much of the month of May.

As for the river dropping, the latest predictions estimate Burlington has a 50 percent chance of falling below the 15-foot flood stage the week of June 24. If the river drops at that time, the river will have been in flood stage for more than 100 days.