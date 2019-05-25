Nevada FFA Chapter presented $6,000 in leadership scholarships to students that will be attending the National FFA Washington, D.C. Leadership Conference in June. Each student was presented with a $1,000 scholarship to pay for most of the conference fee of $1,280. The six students will depart on Monday, June 10, and travel to Washington, D.C., to participate in the five-day conference. The awards were presented at the Nevada High School awards assembly on Thursday evening, May 23. “The FFA Washington, D.C. Conference is an incredible experience for students!” mentioned Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor.

