A Winthrop man believed to have been obtaining large amounts of crystal methamphetamine from the Des Moines County area was arrested Tuesday on felony drug charges following a search of his hotel room at Catfish Bend Casino.

David Anthony Vargas, 47, 314 Seventh St., Winthrop, is being held at the Des Moines County jail on a $260,000 cash or surety bond for trafficking more than five grams of methamphetamine, a class B felony, and a drug tax stamp violation, a class D felony.

He was found to be in possession of nearly 410 grams of methamphetamine.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement first conducted controlled buys from Vargas in other counties earlier this year after they and detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force learned he had been coming to the area to obtain methamphetamine.

Having conducted the controlled buys, DNE agents obtained search warrants for Vargas' hotel room at the casino, the car he drove to the casino and his person. They, along with SEINT detectives and local law enforcement officers, acted on those search warrants Tuesday after finding Vargas in the casino.

Vargas admitted to having 12 ounces of methamphetamine in a suitcase in his hotel room.

"He also admitted to distributing a portion of that methamphetamine that evening to other individuals," court documents state.

A search of his hotel room yielded a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine weighing about 409 grams inside a suitcase, a digital scale, drug residue and drug paraphernalia. A search of Vargas himself yielded $1,457.

Vargas is set to next appear in court at 2 p.m. May 31. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.