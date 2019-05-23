Our second Monday potluck day was well attended again last week, with about 50 people. The June date will be on the 10th with Joe Kooiker, Story County Roadside Vegetation Manager, as our guest speaker.

Our last movie day, for the summer, was on Wednesday with 12 or 14 in attendance. Since we would all rather be outdoors in the summer, we will not plan any movies until fall.

Our Hand and Foot card day will be on the 22nd at 1 p.m. We usually have enough for three tables but there is always room for more, so please join us.

Even though some things do not happen in the summer we will always continue to have both of our women’s coffee days. Fifteen to 20 ladies are always there for the Wednesday morning coffee which is scheduled to start at 9. We usually start gathering by 8:45. Just can’t wait for that morning coffee and sweet treat. The Monday afternoon women’s coffee group meets at 2 p.m. and usually has eight to 12 people who attend. (That group does not meet on our potluck day.) Newcomers are welcome at both.