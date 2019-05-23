This past Sunday afternoon, Colo-NESCO High School celebrated the 32 members of the Class of 2019 with commencement.

Colo-NESCO end-of-the year senior awards and scholarships winners are as follows:

Maggie Barten: Colo-NESCO Memorial Scholarship, Colo-NESCO School Foundation Scholarship, Mary Greeley Auxiliary Scholarship, ABWA Scholarship, The Harold and Irene Heil Work Ethic Scholarship

Haley Becvar: National School Choral Award

Jane Caltrider: John Philip Sousa Award, Mary Greeley Auxiliary Scholarship

Cassidy Clair: U.S. “Semper Fidelis” Award for Musical Excellence

Alex Dunahoo: Des Moines Register All-State Academic Recognition, Governor’s Scholar Recognition, Colo-NESCO FFA Scholarship, Colo-NESCO Athletic Booster Scholarship, Key Cooperative Community Scholarship

Kelly Gray: U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award

Cierra Johannes: Colo-NESCO Director’s Award, Colo-NESCO Memorial Scholarship; Colo Fire & Rescue Scholarship, Colo-NESCO School Foundation Scholarship, Iowa State Bar & Story County Bar Association, Colo-NESCO Athletic Booster Scholarship

Zach McWherter: U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award, National School Choral Award, The Harold and Irene Heil Work Ethic Scholarship

Lauren Riese: Colo-NESCO Athletic Booster Scholarship, Mid-State Milling Scholarship, Rex Handsaker Memorial Scholarship

Emma Sarver: Bernie Saggau Award, Colo-NESCO Musical Excellence Award

Claire Skinner: Colo-NESCO FFA Scholarship, Minerva Valley Telephone Company Scholarship

Adam Texeira: Mid-State Milling Scholarship, Key Cooperative Community Scholarship

Faith Vincent: E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship, U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award, Colo-NESCO Athletic Booster Scholarship