This past Sunday afternoon, Colo-NESCO High School celebrated the 32 members of the Class of 2019 with commencement.
Colo-NESCO end-of-the year senior awards and scholarships winners are as follows:
Maggie Barten: Colo-NESCO Memorial Scholarship, Colo-NESCO School Foundation Scholarship, Mary Greeley Auxiliary Scholarship, ABWA Scholarship, The Harold and Irene Heil Work Ethic Scholarship
Haley Becvar: National School Choral Award
Jane Caltrider: John Philip Sousa Award, Mary Greeley Auxiliary Scholarship
Cassidy Clair: U.S. “Semper Fidelis” Award for Musical Excellence
Alex Dunahoo: Des Moines Register All-State Academic Recognition, Governor’s Scholar Recognition, Colo-NESCO FFA Scholarship, Colo-NESCO Athletic Booster Scholarship, Key Cooperative Community Scholarship
Kelly Gray: U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award
Cierra Johannes: Colo-NESCO Director’s Award, Colo-NESCO Memorial Scholarship; Colo Fire & Rescue Scholarship, Colo-NESCO School Foundation Scholarship, Iowa State Bar & Story County Bar Association, Colo-NESCO Athletic Booster Scholarship
Zach McWherter: U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award, National School Choral Award, The Harold and Irene Heil Work Ethic Scholarship
Lauren Riese: Colo-NESCO Athletic Booster Scholarship, Mid-State Milling Scholarship, Rex Handsaker Memorial Scholarship
Emma Sarver: Bernie Saggau Award, Colo-NESCO Musical Excellence Award
Claire Skinner: Colo-NESCO FFA Scholarship, Minerva Valley Telephone Company Scholarship
Adam Texeira: Mid-State Milling Scholarship, Key Cooperative Community Scholarship
Faith Vincent: E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship, U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award, Colo-NESCO Athletic Booster Scholarship