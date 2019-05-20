TopCashback.com recently surveyed members on their graduation gift giving and spending habits. The survey found that 86 percent of grads will be expecting a gift to celebrate this major milestone and 91 percent will be getting graduates a present.

The survey polled a cross-section of 2,149 adults, aged 18 and over. Below, please find some additional insight from the survey:

The spending range for gift giving is significantly different for friends and family.

How much to spend on friends (top three results):

n Less than $50 (54 percent)

n $51 to $100 (34 percent)

n $101 to $500 (Nine percent)

How much to spend on family (top three results):

n $51 to $100 (41 percent)

n $101 to $500 (26 percent)

n Less than $50 (25 percent)

With the spending ranges locked in, which presents are best? The survey found that cash, gift cards and tech gifts rank supreme in both the friends and family categories.

Top three gifts for friends:

n Gift cards (50 percent)

n Cash (31 percent)

n Tech gifts such as a laptop, phone, tablet (Six percent)

Top three gifts for family:

n Cash (36 percent)

n Gift cards (31 percent)

n Tech gifts such as a laptop, phone, tablet (14 percent)

But you can’t celebrate graduation without a graduation party. With three out of four people attending a graduation party this season, only 21 percent of respondents will be hosting a party this year and nearly 46 percent plan to spend between $101 to $500 and nearly a quarter (23 percent) plan to spend between $501 to $1,000 on the parties themselves.

Graduation can definitely add up – whether it be parties or gifts, or both. Below, please find some tips on how to shop smartly and save money this graduation season from Rebecca Gramuglia, Shopping Expert at TopCashback.com.

Get something practical

Gift cards and cash may be popular, fail-proof gifts, but your grad might have something else on his or her mind when it comes to presents. Whether your grad is on his or her way to college or got their college degree, a practical gift may go a long way. Maybe it’s a durable, quality backpack for commuting into the city for their first job or a high-quality pair of headphones for those late-night library study sessions. Regardless, the gifts will be used on a daily basis and likely more than once a day.

Party on

If you’re part of the percentage hosting a graduation party this year, save money and host it at your house. It’s a central, comforting location for family and friends. Plus you can save money on catering by cooking in your kitchen or grilling in your backyard. If you want to go above and beyond with an at-home grad party, you can use the extra money you would have spent on a venue and fill the party with fun activities like a giant slip n slide or cotton candy machine.

Stack the promos

If you’re planning to purchase a gift card, tech gift or even a trip, look for ways to save. Shop via a cashback site like TopCashback.com to earn a percentage back of the money you spend on qualifying purchases. You can shop your favorite retailers like Best Buy, Travelocity and Bloomingdale’s.

Comparison-shop

Found the perfect gift? Do a little comparison-shopping to see where you can get the same item for less. You can often save a few bucks by simply doing a little digging.

Cash in on your credit card reward points

Check out your forgotten credit card reward points and cash in for a gift card to a retailer to purchase a gift for your grad. It may not be considered saving, but it feels like free money.