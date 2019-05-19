Cedar Rapids police ID 2 shooting victims

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police have released the identities of two people killed in a weekend shooting in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids Police said two 18-year-olds, Matrell Eugene Johnson and Royal Ceiz Abram died as a result of the shooting early Saturday morning. A 19-year-old woman was also wounded in the shooting and she remained hospitalized Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Iowa Smoke Shop on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

Investigators believe the victims were in a vehicle in the parking lot at the store when someone approached them firing a gun.

31-foot Lincoln statue to make Springfield debut this week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A 31-foot tall statue of Abraham Lincoln will make its debut this week in Springfield after stops in Chicago and Peoria.

The 19-ton sculpture named "Return Visit" will be located in front of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum starting Wednesday. It is scheduled to stay there through September 2020. The statue shows Lincoln standing with a modern-day man holding the Gettysburg Address.

Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Scott Dahl said it will cost $24,000 to bring the statue to Illinois' capitol city. He said the visitors bureau and the presidential library will chip in to cover the costs. The visitors bureau also plans to make the statue part of its 2020 summer marketing campaign.

The statue previously was on display at Chicago's Tribune Tower and the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Chicago public health department confirms measles case

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials said they've confirmed a measles case and are working to contact those who may have been exposed to the infection.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said Saturday they confirmed the case Friday and exposures may have occurred on Thursday and Friday at O'Hare International Airport and in downtown Chicago. Officials said those who think they may have been exposed should check with their health care providers to see if they were vaccinated or need a vaccination.

This is at least the second confirmed case in Cook County since March when public health officials confirmed a case in the northern Chicago suburbs.

The confirmations come amid an ongoing measles outbreak in the U.S.

Experts said Chicago has one of the highest measles vaccination rates in the nation.