Every May, the Administration for Community Living and Iowa’s Area Agencies on Aging lead our nation’s observance of Older Americans Month. This year’s theme encourages older adults and their communities to:· Connect with friends, family, and services that support participation.

· Create by engaging in activities that promote learning, health, and personal enrichment.

· Contribute time, talent, and life experience to benefit others.

Communities that encourage the contributions of older adults are stronger. By engaging and supporting all community members, we recognize that older adults play a key role in the vitality of our neighborhoods, networks and lives.

Governor Reynolds passed The Care Act this past month. This is an important recognition of the valuable contributions families supply in caring for their older relatives. The Care Act mandates that when an older adult is admitted to the hospital, they must be asked if they have a caregiver. If they do, the caregiver has to be notified about discharge plans as well as ensuring that they receive information and/or education about treatments that should happen when the older adult is released back to their home.