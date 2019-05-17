On Thursday, August 23, 2018, at approximately 11:40 p.m., the Story County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a home invasion/assault that took place in Kelley earlier that evening. An 82-year-old resident of Kelley reported she was confronted by three male subjects who had entered her home uninvited and assaulted her.

The investigation revealed the victim was sprayed in the face with a chemical agent which resulted in temporary loss of sight, was struck about the head and face during the course of the incident and had been sexually assaulted. The suspects removed property from her home valued in excess of $1,000.

The suspects then went to a second residence in Kelley, stole property valued in excess of $1,500 and took possession of a 1998 Cadillac DeVille without the owner’s consent. The vehicle was recovered on August 24, 2018.

Through an extensive investigation in collaboration with the Story County Attorney’s Office, the three suspects have been identified: Jacob Jimenez, Manuel Balderas and Luis Cruz. Warrants for all three suspects were signed on April 30, 2019, charging each with the following:

1. Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree (Class A Felony)

2. Burglary in the 1st Degree (Class B Felony)

3. Robbery in the 1st Degree (Class B Felony)

4. Willful Injury (Class C Felony)

5. Two Counts of Theft in the 2nd Degree (Class D Felony)

6. Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent (Aggravated Misdemeanor)

Luis Cruz was taken in custody by the Eagle Pass Police Department in Texas.

We are asking anyone with information on the case or the whereabouts of Jacob Jimenez and Manuel Balderas to contact Sgt. Anthony Rhoad with the Story County Sheriff’s Office at 515-382-7529 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Story County Attorney’s Office.

The charges filed in this case are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.