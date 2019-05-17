The threat from flood waters of the Mississippi River has receded, making way instead Thursday for a sea of red to fill the Burlington Memorial Auditorium as Southeastern Community College graduates celebrated their hard work and marked the beginning of the next chapter in their lives.

Whether they plan to continue on to further education or embark on a career in their field of study, the graduates' time at SCC was a journey to a better life.

"Graduates, in every way, you are different people than when you began at Southeastern Community College," SCC President Michael Ash told the West Burlington campus's class of 2019 during the commencement ceremony. "Through your persistence and commitment, you have gained much through your experiences and added to your journey in life. ... When you leave this evening as a graduate, you will be taking your SCC experience with you."

That rang true for Brent Strawhacker, 34, of West Burlington, who spent the past two years in the college's Interactive Social Media Marketing program.

Prior to enrolling in the program, Strawhacker had worked in the Department of Corrections in Louisa County, but his heart wasn't in it.

"It's just something that I've always wanted to do," Strawhacker said of his new field. "I decided if I didn't go ahead and do it, I probably was never going to."

Through the program, he did an internship at Parkside Brewery, where he worked on branding and redesigned beer labels. Through that internship, he was able to pick up business of his own, giving him a client base for his own recently launched business, Creative Solutions.

The same was also true for the 2019 Distinguished Alumna Award recipient, the late Gayla Young, a longtime educator who died in December. Accepting the award on Young's behalf was her little sister, Glee Salladay.

Salladay told the crowd of graduates, faculty, staff, family members and friends about her sister's journey to her career as a third grade teacher at Danville Elementary School.

Young was unable to attend college straight out of high school. Instead, she got a job at the Chittenden and Eastman factory sewing fabric for furniture and mattresses. She went on to marry and have two children, but would later become a single mother. It was while working in the cafeteria of Denmark Elementary School that she realized she wanted to become a teacher.

While raising her children and working as much as possible, Young enrolled full-time at SCC before transferring to Western Illinois University.

"Because of the solid foundation she acquired and learned and obtained from SCC, she was fully prepared and was easily able to make that transition to a four-year college," Salladay said.

After graduating WIU two years later, she became a substitute teacher before being hired on as a full-time teacher in the Danville School District. She continued her own education to further enrich her students' education and serve her community through a variety of efforts.

"Southeastern Community College was such a big part of her success, and will be a part of yours as well," Salladay said.

Like Young and Strawhacker, Shelby Smith's path to a degree in Auto Mechanics wasn't direct either.

Smith, 22, of Burlington, had been going to SCC to be a paramedic when she was unable to continue in the program. She left school and became a CNA. Rather than fix people, however, she decided she wanted to fix cars and came back to SCC, this time erolling in the Auto Mechanics program.

She now works at T & D Repair and plans to open her own shop within the next several years.

Regardless of where their paths will next lead, the graduates will continue to share in the fact SCC helped them build their dreams.

"From the long, sleepless nights, to the struggles of balancing work and school, to the after-class thoughts of your tutor or instructor, you did it," Emily Jacobs, president of the student board, told her fellow graduates. "Congratulations SCC Class of 2019, you have built the dream."