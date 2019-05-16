Starbuck’s Drive-In owner Shelley Tiffany received personal thanks recently from Dave Sturdy, owner of Cole’s eatery in Slater. Cole’s, a little drive-in establishment which serves up a menu quite similar to the one at Starbuck’s, was extensively damaged by a fire back in early April. Since that time, Sturdy said he’d been at his restaurant every day, working with others who helped to bring the little drive-in back to life. Cole’s re-opened this past week on Saturday. Sturdy said that Tiffany, with her donation, and the people of Nevada who gave donations to her to turn over to him, are among the many great people and business people who rallied around his little business in its time of need. “I just thank them all so much… They lifted my spirits and helped me keep going.” Cole’s is located at the corner of Highway 210 and Linn Street in Slater. One Photo Contributed and one Photo by Marlys Barker