Nevada Rotary

President Sara Clausen called the Nevada Rotary meeting to order at Indian Creek Country Club on May 8, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Reports were given by Lynn Scarlett from the Chamber, Ray Reynolds on behalf of the city of Nevada, Tony Adelmund gave a Junior Rotarian report and Mark Cahill gave a markets report. Chris Waddel offered a prayer. Visiting Rotarian Tom Hertz was introduced .

Today’s announcements included Rotary will be hosting Food at First on May 13, Liz Hertz announced that two Nevada students will be exchange students next year: Riley Loux will be going to Belgium and Taylor Hall will be going to Japan. Christa Skaggs announced that Main Street Nevada will be holding a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, May 15, at 5:30 at The Talent Factory.

Dick Pringnitz welcomed Melissa Johnson of Midwest Insurance Corporation and Ben Naberhaus with Hertz Farm Management. Michelle Cassabaum inducted Johnson and Naberhaus to the Nevada Club.

The Nevada Junior Rotarians presented today’s program: Jeopardy.

The meeting adjourned at 1:05 p.m.

Nevada Lions

Vice President Paul Malsom called the Nevada Lions meeting to order on May 8 at Windsor Manor. After singing “America” and pledging allegiance to the flag, Lion Willy offered the invocation and we were served dinner. Tailtwister Sandy took over after dinner and stumped us with tough questions once again and after which we had the 50/ 50 drawing.

Lion Carlene then introduced our speaker for the evening, Adam Heintz, and his topic for the evening, which was the USS Houston; his great-grandfather Elmer Lewis McFadden from Washington, Iowa; and his service aboard the U.S.S. Houston during World War II. The USS Houston become known as The Galloping Ghost of the Java Coast and Adam had many slides of some of the adventures of the ship as it became known as the ship of ghosts, for its ability to strike the enemy and disappear. The ship was struck many times but kept striking the enemy even though it was badly damaged, until it was sunk and the surviving crew members were taken prisoner by the Japanese. They were eventually taken to work on the infamous railroad made famous by the movie “The Bridge on the River Kwai.” The railroad was built in very mountainous ground under horrific conditions, with very small rations, no medical treatments and very cruel treatment by their Japanese captors. Adam said his great grandfather was 6 foot, three inches and weighed 98 pounds when he was liberated. He has done much research and presents a very interesting program about a subject that it is plain to see is very near and dear to his heart. We thanked him for a most interesting program.

After our meeting we had a short board meeting, which was most concerned with our Pancake Day coming up on June 8 — serving from 7-11 a.m., and a reminder that we need all of our members to help that day. Our next meeting will be on May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Windsor Manor. We invite you to give us a try!!

Nevada Kiwanis

Nevada Kiwanis meets weekly on Tuesday mornings at 6:30 a.m. at Gatherings. Like us on Facebook!

Twenty-seven members were present on May 7. We had one member from the Key Club.

Ann’s name was drawn and She had the answer. Next week is $5.

Fact of the Week – The first McDonald’s in Russia opened in Moscow in 1990 and had lines waiting outside, even though it seated 900.

Tuesday morning we inducted our newest member, Brian Bappe. Brian was sponsored by Joe Melcher. Brian is in the law practice with his dad. Welcome, Brian!

The 30th Annual Youth Recognition Night will be held on Monday, May 20, at Gates Hall at 7 p.m. Lt. Gov. of Division 11, Geri Derner, will be the speaker for the evening. We will need desserts for this event. Sign up next Tuesday!

Jody introduced Janet Fisher, who is the resource development director for Mosaic. She spoke on their programs and gave examples of people who have thrived under their care.

Nevada Golden K Kiwanis

Nevada Golden K Kiwanis met on May 7 at the home of David Sly of Nevada. President Bob Collins called the meeting to order, leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Dave then told his story of how he started as a programmer at Iowa State, leading into other areas and starting his own businesses. He currently is vested in Nevada, including the restoration of the old John Deere building on Sixth Street. The meeting was held in his extended garage of cars, motorcycles and many other items he has restored himself. He only uses original parts. Dave would to see our local schools bring back the basic programs, such as industrial arts, where he learned many of his skills for his future trades. Golden K thanks Dave for hosting and his program.