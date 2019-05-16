In the fall of 1993, Wayne Cafferty joined the Colo-NESCO staff and became the new business teacher and girls’ basketball coach. “I had always wanted to get into coaching,” said Cafferty. “Although to be a coach you had to be a teacher. I wanted to teach social studies and PE. My father, however, told me if I was going to college, I had to pick business as one of my areas,” he continued.

Cafferty has taught a variety of classes throughout his 26-year career at CN. “When I first started teaching I was a full-time business teacher, teaching Accounting 1&2, General Business, Marketing and Keyboarding,” said Cafferty.

“Along the way, I also taught Business Math, Computer Applications and Video Production. When the middle school moved to Colo, they switched me to 1/2 PE and 1/2 business and had me teach fifth-eighth PE,” he continued. “Last year, I taught fifth-12th PE, and this year they had me go back to 1/2 PE and 1/2 business.”

Cafferty began coaching straight out of college. “My first coaching job out of college was coaching baseball at Dayton/Central Webster. That fall I got a teaching job at H-LP that included coaching girls’ basketball (6 on 6) and softball,” said Cafferty. “I’ve also coached golf, volleyball and cross country along the way. Basketball has always been my favorite, but I enjoyed the others as well,” he continued.

While coaching girls’ basketball at CN, Cafferty’s coaching skills took the team to play at the State Championships in Des Moines five times, and in December of 2018, he achieved his 500th basketball win.

On the night of the winning game, the school awarded the coach a plaque for his achievement, and the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association recognized him at the State Tournament in Des Moines, on March 1.

For Cafferty, coaching and teaching have gone hand and hand. Now although, with retirement from his teaching career, he doesn’t plan on hanging up his coaching whistle quit yet. “I hope to keep coaching basketball,” he stated. “I also want to play a lot of golf, spend time with my nephews and niece and their families, and help a friend with some farming.”

Cafferty would like to leave some advice to the new and upcoming teachers. “There will be many changes throughout your career. Keep up with technology and new teaching trends, and always be a team player and be ready to change on a fly.”