Cascade Bridge talk centers on its designation as a National Historic Place.

After nearly 3 months of discussion, the immediate future of DesCom may finally be certain.

DesCom, the entity that answers 911 calls for Des Moines County, is funded on a per capita basis with each city paying the portion for the residents and the county paying for residents in unincorporated areas.

In mid-February, not long after talks of changing the funding formula began, it was discovered the county had been billing all residents for the rural residents portion of the bill. This was changed in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget and now the general service levy will only pay for the county’s portion of the bill for DesCom, Mediapolis and Middletown. This drops the rate from a 16 cent tax levy to a 1.4 cent tax levy.

Councilwoman Annie Wilson, who was the lone yes vote on the agreement at last weeks meeting, asked the council members if they felt comfortable to move forward on the agreement.

Councilman Jon Billups said he felt the DesCom Control Board would continue to address it at upcoming meetings. However, the board is only required to meet once per year and its unclear if additional meetings will take place in the first year of the agreement to allow time for discussion.

“They changed the levy and that’s enough movement for me,” said Councilman Matt Rinker, who was a strong proponent of the original 5-year proposal.

Rinker made it clear he expects to keep working on the DesCom funding formula.

At the work session prior to rejecting the agreement, the members of the Burlington City Council were split. However, at Monday night’s work session, the council seemed to be in agreement on passing the new pact.

While Burlington may be the biggest piece of the puzzle, they are not the only piece. The other 4 cities in Des Moines County, as well as the county, must also sign off on the agreement.

“It’s hard to know how the other members will address it,” said City Manager Jim Ferneau.

Middletown, Danville, and Mediapolis were not represented at the Control Board meeting. Ferneau said he felt West Burlington would vote in favor, but pointed out Mayor Hans Trousil, who is West Burlington’s representative on the control board, does not have a vote on the West Burlington City Council.

Missing from the meeting were Des Moines County Sheriff Mike Johnstone and Des Moines County Supervisor Bob Beck, the control board representatives for the county. Johnstone sent Lt. Brett Grimshaw to fill-in for him on the control board. Beck said he was absent from the meeting because he was unaware the meeting was taking place, though the email about the meeting The Hawk Eye received listed Auditor Terry Johnson as a recipient of the agenda.

In an interview last week, Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Broeker said he likely would vote in favor of the 2-year agreement.

Burlington council officially will vote on the agreement next week, along with Danville and Mediapolis.

Middletown had the opportunity to vote on the DesCom agreement at the meeting tonight, but opted not to. Uncertain about the cost of DesCom. Middletown would be responsible for 0.7 percent of DesCom's budget. The Hawk Eye has previously calculated if this agreement were in place for Fiscal Year 2020, Middletown would pay about $8,500.

Cascade Bridge

The Burlington City Council learned Monday night any plans to tear down Cascade Bridge will be complicated, since the bridge is designated as a National Historic Place.

Despite fears the bridge could collapse, City Engineer Jesse Howe explained the State Historic Preservation Office wants the city to do the work to get the bridge removed from the Historic Places List before demolishing it.

The process could take anywhere from six months to four years, depending on how quickly the agencies can remove the bridge from the list. It also will cost up to $100,000 to raze the bridge.

“What would happen if we did this without SHPO approval?” Asked Rinker.

Ferneau explained he wasn’t sure what consequences the city could face, it likely wouldn’t be good. He said future projects could face additional hurdles and red tape. It also would make it impossible to get state or federal funds for work replacing Cascade Bridge.