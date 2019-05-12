All meetings are open to the public

The Middletown City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Council members will discuss and consider adopting the DesCom 28e agreement. In the new agreement, Middletown will be considered a voting member. In the current agreement, Middletown residents are counted as county residents. The city would be required to pay 0.7% of DesCom’s budget, representative of its population.

The council will also hear an update on the city’s involvement in The Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. RAGBRAI is slated to travel through Middletown on both July 26 on the way to Burlington and once again on July 27 on the route to Keokuk. The council is expected to hear more about the route and what is needed from them to facilitate their role in the event.

The meeting includes a time for public comment.

...

The West Burlington City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at city hall.

The council will discuss adopting the newest version of the DesCom 28e agreement. The council previously approved a five-year agreement. However, after the Burlington City Council rejected it, a new agreement with identical language but a two-year term was approved by the DesCom control board..

LaVine Sanitation’s contract with the city also will be on the council’s agenda. Currently, residents have their trash picked up twice a week. However, in a memo to the council, city administrator Dan Giffords recommended passing the new contract which is a $1 increase for a once-a-week pick up.

The council also will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2019 budget amendment. This amendment will add $880,000 in new spending. The new amendment will add to the city’s budget deficit, taking it from $1.8 million to $2.7 million.

The meeting includes a time for public comment.