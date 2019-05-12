The people in my life know that I live my life with a full plate and lately that plate has been overflowing. Whether it is at work, with the kids and grandkids, at home, or other areas I volunteer with, I am always busy with little time for rest and relaxation. As the saying goes, “I will sleep when I’m dead” is about right for me. For the last twenty years I have always wanted to do something special in my life just for me and that “thing” was a 3 1⁄2 year accomplishment that will be completed this Saturday morning, May 11, 2019.

You see, this goes back to a day in May 2015 when I was visiting my mother, Marilyn Rosedal, at the Eastern Star and one of the last things I promised to her was that I going back to school in the fall at Iowa State University to get a bachelor degree. She was happy for me but was also thinking, “how is she going to do it and will she really do it?” My mother was very well liked at Eastern Star, in her 90’s, and had a very sharp mind. You couldn’t pull anything past her. Sadly, my dear mother passed away on June 26, 2015 so she didn’t see that I was really committed to going back to school, but I had to honor that promise. My father, Rosy, always told me how important it was for people to further their education and I never forgot his words. He passed away in 2001.

My thought process on this is that in 3 1⁄2 years it will be May 2019. Time marches on no doubt and none of us can change that. If I can return to school to get a degree, then when May 2019 arrives, I will have that degree before I turn sixty or I do nothing about it and May 2019 will still arrive and I have no degree.

So, in October 2015 I started a class in the liberal studies area at ISU. I will say it was a challenge at first as it had been 33 years ago the last time I attended school at DMACC in Boone and there were no computers back then. My chosen class was online instruction instead of physically attending class which worked better for me as I am employed full-time and my busy schedule. I had to master the online system of Blackboard and later Canvas. The teachers are wonderfully helpful and want to see students succeed and I also have great advisor to guide me. In 2017 I was videotaped by the liberal studies college to promote their online education classes, in 2018 I won the ELO BLS Scholarship Award, and in October was asked to speak at the LAS Dean’s Council Meeting about my life, online class experiences, and why I chose ISU.

The last year I have taken 29 credits to finish early. Nothing like burning the candle at both ends and in the middle at the same time. I couldn’t have accomplished this without the support of my family, coworkers, and mostly my husband Kevin, who has had to pick up the slack at home. There has been one drawback to my sedimentary studies lifestyle. I didn’t gain the freshman 15 pounds it was more like freshman 50 pounds but now there will be time to take care of that. My one disappointment is that my parents did not see my accomplishment, but I feel they will be watching me from above as I wear the traditional cap and gown and do “the walk” on Saturday.