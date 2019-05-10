Alex Dunahoo, a student at Colo-NESCO, and Andrew Barloon, a student at Nevada, were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 17th annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony April 28 at Hy-Vee Hall. The statewide program is sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

Each school was invited to select a senior with the highest academic ranking, based on GPA for their first seven semesters. Ninety-nine percent of those recognized also participated in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 80 percent participating in at least one interscholastic sport.