WEST BURLINGTON — It will be another week before Ronald Leon walks across the stage at Burlington Memorial Auditorium to accept his diploma in sports management, but on Thursday, he was joined by his international peers on a smaller stage.

The 20-year-old Ecuadorean from Brazil couldn’t help but become emotional as he addressed a crowd of familiar faces attending Southeastern Community College’s International and ESL Student Recognition Ceremony in the Little Theater, which recognized the accomplishments of students who have completed ESL courses, those who will graduate with their associate’s degree May 16 and those who helped them reach their goals.

While the ceremony was meant to recognize international students' accomplishments, it was the relationships formed through their experiences that came to the forefront.

“When I came here, it was really, really difficult for me,” Leon said, a blue cord symbolizing international education freshly draped around his neck by ESL instructor Larisa Conner. “I’m very thankful to SCC.”

Leon had come to SCC in the spring of 2018 and lived off-campus with two other international students. They decided to return to Brazil, however, this past winter, leaving Leon alone without the support offered by his roommates.

“I was alone. I didn’t know anybody here,” he said.

With help from staff, host families and students, however, he was able to find the solidarity and support that helped him to continue his education and next year will continue his education at St. Ambrose University.

While Leon did not take ESL classes to help him along the way, plenty of other international students, like 27-year-old Maynor Perez, did.

Perez came to SCC in the spring of 2016 from Nicaragua at the recommendation of a friend. His English was limited, but he didn't let that stop him from pursuing a degree in business administration.

"In the beginning, it's a struggle to Leonn English," Perez said.

So he enrolled in ESL classes for two semesters and joined the International Club, through which he was able to meet other international students and Leonn about their cultures. He considers those he met through the club and ESL program to be extended family.

Karin Casemiro, 23, felt the same way. Having come from Brazil this past fall, Casemiro has been far from her family, but she's found supports through the ESL program.

"The teachers are family," she said.

Conner spent the ceremony presenting certificates to her students and volunteers who helped them to succeed, but it was Conner who students thanked the most — so much so that Conner made it a point to say she didn't want to take all the credit, noting the experience has been just as rewarding for her.

"I don't want to take all the credit," she said. "I have a fantastic job. When students come to me, they don't know how to express themselves. And then finally, by the end of the semester or a year later, when they come to me they show their personalities. The doors open for them, the world is in front of them."

The ceremony marked a success in the college's recent efforts with its international program, which is something SCC President Michael Ash has been working to grow for the past several years.

"We're trying to put together an opportunity for students to experience life and to get the very best education that they can get and to provide the kind of supports they need along the way so they can be successful, and today we're here to celebrate international students," Ash said, noting the enrichment that bringing different cultures together provides. "Really, we're just a great big family of people."