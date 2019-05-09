After 31 years as an educator, Nevada Middle School art instructor Karen Waline will retire at the end of this school year.

Growing up not far from Nevada, on a farm a few miles north of Story City, Waline said her involvement as a youth in 4-H was probably the biggest factor in her becoming a teacher.

“My summers were consumed with 4-H projects. The demonstrations I had to do for 4-H helped prepare me to be a teacher,” she said. She noted that her great high school home economics teacher, Jennifer Williams, “was also an inspiration to become a teacher.”

Twenty-four of her teaching years have been at Nevada. “I taught art and family consumer science for seven years at Manning before coming to Nevada. I was hired in 1995 by Jim Walker to teach seventh- and eighth-grade art and home economics (family consumer science, at Nevada). After about seven years, fifth- and sixth-grade art was added to my schedule and FCS was dropped. I have also taught technology and Iowa history.”

No matter what she was teaching, Waline said she loved seeing her students grow as individuals, “whether it is personal growth or their artistic ability. Smiles in my room often indicate pride they have about something they have created. I am going to miss my students showing me their work.”

Over her years as an educator, Waline said technology came into the equation with both pros and cons. The cons, she said, would include contributing to the dramatic change in fine motor skills of students. “Students don’t have the practice of penmanship like they used to. It used to be the boys that loved to draw all the time. Now, many boys get frustrated when we work on drawing skills. I see the addiction to technology consuming the lives of too many students. I feel technology has also decreased the attention span of students,” she shared.

But there is an upside to technology. “It is a wonderful tool that can be used to learn about art. Many of my lessons are now accessed by my students on their computers.”

Waline said her number-one goal as an educator was to have students be able to think for themselves and become good problem-solvers. “I often tell my students that their idea is more important than the final product. I want students to learn from their mistakes and persist when things don’t go their way.”

When she talks to former students, she enjoys hearing their memories of a project or activity they did in her class. “Usually, it is a messy project they talk about. A few weeks ago, I was reminded of the windsock project my seventh-grade students did when I taught in Manning.”

As retirement nears, Waline said she’s looking forward to not having the stress that comes with being a middle school teacher. “No longer will my appointments, vacations and going to the bathroom be controlled by a school schedule,” she said.

Instead, she sees her days being filled with volunteer work and playing pickleball. “I also have plans to travel with my husband, Brad.”

Brad works for Berkley Agribusiness in Des Moines. They have a daughter, Kirsten, who is finishing her last year at UNI and plans to follow in her mother’s footsteps. She has a first-year job teaching third grade. Their son Grant is a junior at Iowa State, studying ag business.

Waline wants to thank all the wonderful colleagues she’s had the opportunity to teach with at Nevada. “Nevada is fortunate to have some truly amazing teachers. I would also like to thank all my former students for the wonderful memories I will cherish,” she said.

Parting advice to those still teaching or who will be coming into the profession: “My biggest advice is to not take anything personally if a student is having a bad day.”