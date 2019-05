Sandra Huemann-Kelly, who was operator of Niland’s Cafe and the Colo Motel at Reed-Niland Corner in Colo from 2011-2018, recently received an award at the 8th Annual Jefferson Highway Association Conference in Natchitoches, La. The “Friend of the Highway” Award was presented to Huemann-Kelly at the April Conference for “Promoting and Preserving the History of the Jefferson Highway at Reed-Niland Corner.” Photo Contributed