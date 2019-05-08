The Iowa Department of Transportation continues to work to restore mobility to state-owned roadways impacted by flooding in Southwest Iowa.

Interstate 29 between U.S. 34 and the Missouri border will re-opened to traffic at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Travelers should expect intermittent lane closures and one mile of head to head traffic over the southbound bridge at the 8.5 mile marker. No oversized/overweight loads will be allowed at this time and widths are restricted to 12 feet.

Due to ongoing flooding and pavement repairs, exit and entry points will be limited. The Iowa 2 interchange at exit 10 will be open for services and to allow traffic to flow east of the interstate. For those traveling north on I-29 they will be able to exit to use eastbound U.S. 34. All other exits through this section of I-29 remain closed.

Iowa 2 east of I-29 will also re-open to traffic. Sections of Iowa 2 west of I-29 remain underwater. Iowa DOT has been working to put a temporary solution in place to allow traffic to move between Iowa and Nebraska. However, due to weather conditions and water levels Iowa DOT is not able to open Iowa 2 west of I-29 at this time.