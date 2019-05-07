The Waukee Firefighters’ Association will host its annual Pancake Breakfast Event from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 from at the Waukee Public Safety Building at 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway. Each year, this family-friendly event draws hundreds of residents who enjoy “all you care to eat” pancakes and sausage, and sausage, a massive inflatable firefighter obstacle course and fire truck rides. The cost of the event is $5 and attendees ages four and under eat free.

“This event is so popular every year,” said Waukee Firefighters’ Association President Adam Hilgenberg. “Hosting it not only provides our fire personnel with time to interact with community members and vice versa, but we are also able to raise funds that in the past have paid for things such as firefighter bunker gear, new exercise equipment, a portion of a mechanical CPR device and new badges.”

Guests are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Waukee Area Christian Food Pantry, if able.