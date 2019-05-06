The next 100+ People for Perry meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20 at La Poste, 1219 Warford St., with social time at 6:30 p.m.

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/nonprofits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life. After 13 initial meetings, the group has pledged $88,300 to 13 local projects.

The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact our community. Each $100 individual contribution is to stay 100 percent in the community; no national charities will be considered. Each charity/nonprofit/worthy cause must be a 501 (c)(3) or sponsored by a 501 (c)(3), be project based and benefit the Perry community.

Please extend invitations to other community members to attend and also please seek projects to be presented.

Anyone who has an interest in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (465-4641 or mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (Tom.Lipovac@perry.k12.ia.us), or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).