Indoor shooting range provides climate controlled practice range.

Area gun enthusiasts have a new place to hone their shooting skills with the opening of Burlington’s Flint River Indoor Shooting Range on Mill Dam Road. Design work began on the 12,000 square foot pre-cast concrete building in late 2017 and was completed this spring.

The bespoke structure boasts 15 firing lanes, 25 yards in length. The firing lane stalls are separated by steel jacketed walls to prevent an accidental discharge of a weapon across the lanes.

The building is the creation of Tim and Richard Beams, who own and operate Beams Welding and Repair on neighboring property. Design for the climate controlled facility was furnished by Shooting Range Industries, LLC — a Las Vegas company providing state-of-the-art shooting range solutions.

Flint River is the only indoor firing range in the immediate area with the nearest indoor competition being in Ottumwa and Muscatine. The Des Moines County Conservation Board, however, operates a popular outdoor shooting range at Big Hollow County Park north of Burlington.

The Flint River range comes with numerous safety features, including automatic placement and retrieval of targets. This permits the shooter to remain in the protective stalls, rather than venturing onto the firing lanes.

Environmental concerns also have been addressed and the facility boasts a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) air handling system — similar to those used in clean room operations and medical facilities.

“The HEPA system was necessary because when you fire a gun a small quantity of lead is left in the air from the bullet,” Richard Beams explained. “This system pulls the air forward, away from the shooter and into a filtration system that prevents the shooter from inhaling any lead.”

Tim Beams added the filtration system and air handling ducts added more than $200,000 to the cast of the range.

The spent rounds impact in a bullet trap and then fall into a specially designed container where they are later recovered and the lead is recycled.

The Beams have been encouraged by the early response to their venture and report their customers have ranged in age from eight to eighty. The range can accommodate weapons up to a .308-caliber rifle and a portion of the building has been given over to a retail operation offering weapons and ammunition.

“We’d really like to be out here ourselves shooting,” Tim reported, “but the welding business is keeping us so busy that we can’t get over here. And if the range keeps getting more and more popular, we may never make it.”

The shooting range hopes to soon add classes on defensive firearms and tactical training methodology offered by Tim Milligan, a NRA certified pistol instructor headquartered in Montrose.

Future plans also call for establishing a shooting league that will offer gun enthusiasts a hobby outlet during the cold weather seasons.