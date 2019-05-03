The Story County Board of Supervisors will examine its process of funding for events such as the Iowa Games following a lengthy discussion last week about tourism funding.

Originally, Supervisor Lauris Olson requested a motion to draft a public announcement for potential funding of $10,000 toward tourism-related events and organizations in fiscal year 2020, which begins on July 1.

The board’s tourism funding is more in the neighborhood of $9,300, due to a $700 dues-paying fee to the Central Iowa Board of Tourism.

While the motion died due to a lack of a second, the conversation sparked debate on whether the county is providing an equitable pathway for other events and organizations to receive funding.

“If we have the money, we need to announce that we have the money because what has happened is that only one entity has been aware that we give money, and that has been the Iowa Games,” Olson said.

“But other activities, other large events haven’t been aware that they could apply for funding.” Olson used the Special Olympics as an example of why a published announcement creates a transparent and equitable source for tourism funding, and she noted that the board’s automatic funding of $4,000 for the Iowa Games was “unfair.” “It’s unclear to me how we can fund the Iowa Games every year, but not have Special Olympics know, being the same type of event, being the same scope of event, and not the same level of economic impact, but … that Special Olympics doesn’t know they can come to the county (for funding),” Olson said.

Supervisor Rick Sanders challenged Olson’s assertion funding was available and that automatic funding of $4,000 to Iowa Games was unfair, stating precedence for the funding. “I think (the motion) makes it appear there’s $10,000 available, and there’s not $10,000,” Sanders said. “There’s some money available, but it’s more like $4,000 available.”

Olson said the board budgets $10,000 at the start of the year, the funds are on a first-come, first-served basis, and the current board never made an official pledge to allocate $4,000 for Iowa Games. “We have this (situation) where Iowa Games gets $4,000, they just automatically get it. I come back to how unfair that is,” Olson said. “I think other groups don’t get an opportunity to apply for the money — where it’s assumed with Iowa Games.”

Board chair Linda Murken momentarily halted the back-and-forth between Olson and Sanders and turned it over to Assistant County Auditor Lisa Markley.

Markley said that in addition to factoring $10,000 for tourism-related events, the board accounted for the invoice from Iowa Games.

“That’s my problem here,” Olson said. “I did not vote to give Iowa Games automatically $4,000. There are more tourism events that come to this county than Iowa Games. We don’t promise Iowa Games that money, they just invoice it.”

Olson said there’s no proof in past audio recordings of board hearings that the current board pledged to honor the invoice for fiscal year 2020.

Sanders said the board is committed to an annual payment of $4,000 per year to the Iowa Games until the board makes an official motion to forgo the annual invoice.

“I believe that we recognized that there’s $4,000, that until this board or a board uncommits from that $4,000, that $4,000 is sitting there,” Sanders said. “I’m not saying that (a board) can’t say ‘No we’re not going forward with this.’ But until or unless our board does that, which we haven’t done, we are committed to $4,000 a year for Iowa Games.”

Playing the role of referee, Murken reset the conversation, and directed back to Markley to find out if a motion had been made at this year’s budget workshop for funding Iowa Games.

Markley said there wasn’t an official motion made by the current board at the budget workshop in January to honor funding for the Iowa Games.

“It hasn’t always been just the Iowa Games that has gotten these dollars,” Markley said. “There’s been actions of the board to give more dollars.”

Olson said that she doesn’t want to exclude Iowa Games from tourism funding, but wants to hold it to the same standards as other events and have it submit a written request for funding.

“I feel that Iowa Games should not be treated any differently, any more special than Special Olympics or whomever else applies,” Olson said. “This isn’t to eliminate Iowa Games, but to eliminate an automatic assumption from Iowa Games about just sending us an invoice.”

Without an official motion to honor the automatic payment to Iowa Games, Murken said the board should ask the organization to submit a formal annual written request for the $4,000.

“When our assistant auditor says she finds nothing in the files regarding a continued commitment to the Iowa Games, I have to conclude that the board cannot act to create a continued commitment,” Murken said. “We have nothing that justifies what we’re doing, from what I’m seeing.”

The board will reconvene on the matter at next week’s meeting, and will reach out to make sure Iowa Games is represented at the meeting.