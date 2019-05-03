The Fort Madison elementary school was one of six elementary schools statewide to receive the grant.

FORT MADISON — Richardson Elementary School was one of six schools recognized this week by Gov. Kim Reynolds with a $50,000 grant to put toward STEM education.

At the 2019 Future Ready Iowa Summit in Des Moines, Rachella Davis, technology instructor; Kim Harmon, director of curriculum and student services; and Adrian McKay, Richardson Elementary principal, accepted the award from Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

The Computer Science is Elementary project is part of a partnership between the Governor's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Advisory Council and the Iowa Department of Education to "transform six high-poverty elementary schools into models of innovative computer science instruction."

In order to be considered for the award, applicants needed an elementary school building with at least 40 percent of students eligible for free and reduced-price lunch, according to the Fort Madison Community School District.

"FMCSD recognizes the importance of providing our students with STEM education as it is becoming increasingly relevant to workplace readiness," said the school district, in a statement issued by the Lee County Economic Development Group.

The Computer Science is Elementary project aligns with Reynolds' Future Ready Iowa initiative to get 70 percent of the state's workforce educated beyond high school by 2025.

"Computer science is a new basic skill that's required for success in a workforce constantly impacted by innovation and technology," said Reynolds, in a statement. "With tomorrow's workers sitting in today's classrooms, we must prepare our students to be continuous leaders and adaptable for the disruptive economy of the future."

Other awarded schools include Denison Elementary, Denison; Lenihan Intermediate, Marshalltown; Cora B. Darling, Postville; East Union Elementary, East Union; and Perry Elementary, Perry.

During the 2018 legislative session, lawmakers approved Reynolds' Future Ready Iowa Act to create a new funding mechanism for workforce initiatives.