Perry Boy Scout Troop 127 held a tenderloin dinner fundraiser on March 29 in an effort to raise funds to send the scouts to camp. The event was hosted by Perry Elks Lodge No. 407.

“We partnered with the lodge because Dave (Crooks, fellow Scoutmaster) and I are Elks members and we’re familiar with the tremendous work they do to support the local community and the youth that live here,” said Heather Moore, Scoutmaster for the troop.

Perry Elks Lodge Loyal Knight Amber Green, who coordinated the volunteers said, “120 meals were served and every dollar from the food sales went to the Boy Scout Troop. As Elks, we truly strive to help our youth. Every person who helped cook, serve and cleanup was an Elks volunteer.”

According to Moore, all funds raised will go toward offsetting the cost of summer camp for all the boys. The Elks lodge recently presented a check to the Perry Boy Scout Troop 127 for $1,200.

Green explained that the event was two-fold.

“The Elks organization is committed to providing a wholesome, drug free environment with our members pledging to help them better their futures and teach necessary life skills,” she said.

Moore commented, “One of the scouts said after the event that ‘I didn’t realize there was so much work in waiting tables.’”

If you’re interested in helping with or donating to the Perry Boy Scout Troop, contact Moore or Crooks at 641-757-1473.

To get involved with the Elks organization and help with events such as the Boy Scout dinner, contact Exalted Ruler Greg Haglund at 515-465-3791.