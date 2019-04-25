ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Tuesday

No time given.: No location given. Kacie Leanna Farran, 23, 1616 Lincoln St.: warrant for failure to appear.

1:32 p.m.: 123 S. Roosevelt Ave. Derek Lee Christofferson, 26, 1439 Township Road 1325 East, Gladstone, Illinois: second-degree theft.

11:15 p.m.: 1122 Valley St. Misty Marie Nizzi Brown, 37, same address: probation violation.

Wednesday

12:47 a.m.: U.S. 34 Great River Bridge. Cory Jacob Porter, 25, 110 Harrison Ave.: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

5 a.m.: North Seventh and Valley streets. Anna Marie Tampio, 23, 601 S. Fourth St.: unauthorized credit card use.

WEST BURLINGTON

Tuesday

10:45 a.m.: 102 E. Agency Road. Jeffery Lynn Elmore, 49, 1004 Linden St.: criminal trespass and driving while suspended.

6 p.m.: 324 W. Agency Road. Patrick William Baker, 26, 720 Cedar St., Burlington: fifth-degree theft.