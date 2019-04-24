Other discussion was about County Highway 99 bridge and high water on roadways

WAPELLO — After a three-month experiment, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday to return to its former meeting schedule and discontinue starting its last meeting of the month in the late afternoon.

The supervisors had started meeting at 5 p.m. with their Jan. 29 meeting in an effort to encourage greater public participation and attendance. While a few specific issues did seem to draw a larger crowd than the board’s normal 8:30 a.m. start, attendance never significantly improved.

During Tuesday’s meeting the supervisors agreed to meet next week, which would have been the 5 p.m. meeting, at 8:30 a.m. In addition to moving its meeting time back to the morning, the board also agreed to revisit the issue in August to determine if another time switch would be warranted.

In other action, the board recognized several long-serving county officials and employees during a Years of Service Award Presentation. Board chair Brad Quigley distributed certificates to Steve Bell, Secondary Roads, 20 years; Jerry Yakle, Secondary Roads, 20 years; Cathy Smith, County Assessor, 20 years; Sandi Elliott, County Auditor, 25 years; and Randy Griffin, County Supervisor and formerly Secondary Roads, 45 years. Josh Helscher, Sheriff’s Office, 20 years, also was recognized, but was unable to attend the ceremony.

In their weekly update to the supervisors, county engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt reported progress was continuing on the County Highway 99 bridge replacement at Wapello.

According to the two, the construction crew was continuing on preparation work for two new bridge piers with footings and other concrete work possibly being done next week.

The two also said water was now off County Road X61, but with forecasts for the Mississippi River rising again, they cautioned high water tables south of Muscatine could cause new flooding in that area.

Shutt said the Muscatine Post Office had contacted the engineer’s office about water over several roads in that area of the county, but he said most were private roads and not maintained by the county.

Griffin also asked Roehl and Shutt if their department had dumped several loads of dirt on a county lot that had been part of an earlier flood buy-out in that area. Both said they were not aware of any dumping and Quigley said he would investigate.

The lot was previously used by a neighbor to store vehicles, but those were moved after the county sent a letter to the neighbor.

Reflecting the recent announcement that a large solar farm was being planned south of Wapello and another site in the county was being considered for a second farm, the supervisors agreed to join solsmart.org.

According to Quigley, the free membership will provide the county with an opportunity to receive education and technical information through the Solar Foundation.

The board also approved a $1,496 bid to install new computer wiring drops in the newly renovated conservation board/public health wing of the County Complex. A $510 bid to move telephones in the complex also was accepted.

A $15,000 offer for a vacant lot next to the current public health office in Wapello was informally turned down by the board. Griffin said he was hopeful the county would get a higher amount to help pay for some of the renovation work at the complex and the county annex in Wapello.

In final action, the board agreed to give Mike and Wendy Harbison, Morning Sun, two weeks to complete a fence around their property along U.S. Highway 61 or the county would hire a contractor to finish the work.