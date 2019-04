Last Friday, April 19, Colo-NESCO Schools partnered with the following people and agencies to put on a “mock crash” exercise for students. Those the district wishes to thank for their participation include Dennis Clatt and Colo Fire & Rescue; Unity Point Life Flight; Story County Medical Center; Rasmusson-Bacon Funeral Home; Story County Sheriff; Jackie Dunlap, CN nurse; and Mustaine Towing of State Center for donating the vehicles used.