WAUCONDA, Ill. — Geraldo Rodriguez would have turned 10 on Wednesday.

His family planned to celebrate his birthday on Saturday, the day the Wauconda Fire District and surrounding agencies found his body in Bangs Lake, after he and a friend went out on the lake in a paddleboat the day before.

“It just doesn’t seem real yet,” his aunt, Angi Rodriguez, said on Easter morning. “Everything hasn’t settled in yet.”

Geraldo, who lived near the lake, went outside to play on Friday, accompanied by his 13-year-old sister, and found his next-door neighbor, Marquis Montez, near the lake, Rodriguez said.

His sister returned home to tell their mother Geraldo was playing at the park, Rodriguez said.

“I guess at that time frame, they decided to take the paddleboat on the lake,” she said. “They had no permission. Their mom would not let a 9-year-old go on a paddleboat in the cold.”

Fire officials said that at about 7:20 p.m., the two boys “became distressed” and left the paddleboat and “went into the water,” according a statement issued by the fire district.

Nearby, fishermen heard screaming and were able to pull Marquis from the lake and bring him to shore, according to the statement.

“The fisherman heard him screaming for help after Geraldo went down,” Rodriguez said. “(Marquis) said, ‘You’ve got to help my friend. He’s under there.’ That’s how the search got started, but they couldn’t find him.”

Recovery efforts continued until about 3 a.m. Saturday, when rescue teams postponed the search due to lighting and weather conditions. Divers discovered Geraldo’s body later on Saturday, the release said.

“Geraldo was located and recovered around noon (by) Side Scan Sonar technicians,” it said. “While we are saddened by the loss of a community member, both the Fire District and (Wauconda) Police Department are grateful to provide closure to the family of Geraldo.”

Angi Rodriguez said the tragedy was an accident caused by two boys looking for fun.

“And they made a bad decision,” she said. “They did not want to listen to their parents. They just thought in the moment. They thought it would be fun. It was a tragic outcome.”

Rodriguez said she was surprised and touched by the outpouring of support from the Wauconda area community, including a Go Fund Me page that had almost reached its goal for funeral expenses by Sunday morning.

“I feel like I’ve never seen a community come together so much in this time of need,” she said. “Everybody is not judging the parents, and is just being supportive and doing whatever they can for them.”

Geraldo, who was named after his father, was the only boy in a family of four children, Rodriguez said. Extended family have flown in from Florida to support the family, she said.

The family has created a memorial on the beach on Bangs Lake and plans to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday with balloons and flowers, Rodriguez said.

“They still want to have a celebration, in honor of him,” she said.