The Burlington Area Homeless Shelter has hired a new director.

Kathy Johnson began as executive director on April 1. Johnson has worked for the shelter in office administration since October 2013 and has a passion for providing service to those in need.

“We are fortunate to have someone like Kathy as executive director. She has a great relationship with existing staff, as well as our routine donors," said Amy O’Brien, chair of the Board of Directors, in a press release. "Kathy is very organized and comfortable running the shelter. She treats everyone with dignity and respect.”

The Burlington Area Homeless Shelter has the capacity for 14 beds, with the census varying depending on the mix of individuals and families. In 2018, the shelter provided housing to 116 people.

In addition to providing food and shelter, Johnson and the staff help the residents seek employment, arrange transportation, set personal goals and help with budget planning. Most residents can obtain employment and save for housing within 60 to 90 days.

“Every resident we have at the shelter has their own story. We take time to listen, and provide support, and let them know that we are here to help," said Johnson in the press release. "What I love most about this job, is that at the end of each day, I know we made a difference.”

Johnson also has relationships with other non-profit agencies in town and can help connect the residents with the assistance they need to fit their situation. She also provides updates on the Shelter’s Facebook page on any needs the shelter may have for that month. The operations are funded through support from the United Way and donors.

“Our community is very giving. We are grateful for everything they do,” said Johnson.

Johnson replaced Char Blodgett, who retired at the end of last year.