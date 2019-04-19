Sunday afternoon, many with and without fur gathered in Fraser near the second boat ramp to honor 12 dogs that perished during the Lily Lane fire in mid January.

During the ceremony, Amy Laube gave a brief speech honoring the dogs that didn’t make it out of the fire followed by a poem:

Just a dog

Sometimes people tell me, “Lighten up, it’s just a dog,” They don’t understand the distance traveled, time spent, costs involved for “just a dog.” Some of my proudest moments have come about with “just a dog.” Many hours have passed with my only company being “just a dog.” Some of my saddest moments were because of “just a dog,” Ex in those days of darkness the gentle touch of “just a dog” provided comfort Ex peace. “Just a dog” brings into my life the very essence of friendship, trust, Ex pure unbridled joy. Dogs bring out the compassion Ex patience that makes me a better person Because of “just a dog,” I will rise early, take long walks, Ex live in the now. For me Ex folks like me, it is never “just a dog.” It is an embodiment of all that is good, the hopes Ex dreams of the future, the fond memories of the past, Ex the pure joy of the moment I hope that someday more people will understand it’s never “Just a dog.”

For Bill, Mary Ex the 12 dogs of Lily Lane

By Amy Laube

Each of the dogs were cremated and the ashes were poured into the Des Moines River. The same river than the animals lived very close to and had been known to play around.