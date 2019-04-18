WAPELLO — The initial bargaining proposal presented Wednesday by the Wapello School District to its certified staff includes no increase in the district’s current $29,627 base salary. The district did propose normal step and lane movements on the staff’s salary schedule and a single year contract that would only cover the 2019-20 school year.

The Wapello Education Association submitted its initial bargaining proposal during the board’s April 10 meeting. It called for a five-year contract with a $500 increase in the current $29,627 base salary next year and a re-opener clause in subsequent years; normal lane and step movements; a $500 sick leave bonus for teachers who have three or fewer sick leave days; and formations of labor-management and health benefit committees.

In its proposal, the school district pointed out how a drop in student population was affecting its offer.

“Declining enrollment continues to be a major factor facing the district (and) the district must be extremely cautious and prudent with the use of its limited resources,’ district officials wrote in the offer.