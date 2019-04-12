It’s good to be back home

After spending my first 30 years in Des Moines, I decided it was high time to leave. Afer all there was a big, beautiful, exciting new life out there, right? I moved to Dallas, Chicago, and finally settled down in Brooklyn, NY. And yes, it was pretty exciting. As happens to all of us, however, I got older. Now and then, there was a vague feeling that something was missing. I had friends and activities, but there was still a slight send of disconnection. Since it was time to retire, I decided to buy a home. Rental prices increased every year and I was going to be on a fixed income. Buying in Brooklyn was out of the question as condominiums average about $1.2 million. So…Where to go? With more than a few reservations, I decided to move back to Iowa, and not just Iowa, but rural Iowa!

I expected people to be friendly and helpful, after all it’s the Midwest. I wasn’t prepared for “Iowa Nice”. Iowans are amazing! I still wanted to work part-time and accepted a job as Volunteer Coordinator for the RSVP 55+ Volunteer Program in Boone County. These folks take “Iowa Nice” to a new level. The volunteers donate their time to helping others while insisting that they benefit as much or more than people they are helping.

I’m pretty sure I’ve found that “something” was missing in my life. It was the feeling of being part of a community and the sense of safety that one feels when surrounded by people who actually care about their neighbors.

Thank you Iowans. It’s good to be back home!

Sincerely, Rita Foster