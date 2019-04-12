BOONE — Boone County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Philippe E. Meier has announced that candidate filing deadline for the May 7 Boone 4th Ward special election is at 5 p.m. on April 12 in the Boone city clerk’s office.

Residents will be voting for a 4th ward council member. The city council decided to have a special election in order to elect an individual to fill these vacancies.

Individuals wishing to run for the 4th ward council member will need to fill out an affidavit of candidacy form and a nomination petition form containing 25 signatures of eligible electors in the 4th Ward of the City of Boone. Meier recommends that all candidates get more than the required number of signatures in case some signatures don’t count based on acceptance guidelines. Forms are available at the Auditor’s Office, on the Iowa Secretary of State’s Website at www.sos.iowa.gov and at the City Clerk’s office in Boone.

For more information regarding candidate filing for the City of Boone 4th Ward special election contact the Boone County Auditor’s office at (515) 433-0502 or the City Clerk’s office in Boone.