If you receive a "No Activity in 4 Years" mailer, respond and return it to your county auditor, or else your voter registration will become inactive.

Secretary of State Paul Pate said the purpose of the federally mandated letter is to keep Iowa's voter rolls up to date.

Upon receipt, the mailer should be returned "quickly" to Iowans' respective county auditor.

The Hawk Eye