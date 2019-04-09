While Cascade Bridge was discussed at length at Monday's city council work session, no decision was made and the issue will be discussed at the next work session.

The question of what to do about Cascade bridge was a main topic of discussion during the Burlington City Council work session on Monday.

The bridge has been closed since 2008 and it has not had a structural studied since. During a discussion with the engineering firm of Calhoon and Burns of West Des Moines about the rating of city bridges, Assistant City Manager for Public Works Nick MacGregor asked about rating Cascade Bridge. He was advised the bridge should be closed to pedestrian traffic.

“It probably should have been closed to pedestrian traffic in 2008,” said MacGregor.

To close the bridge, MacGregor recommended signs and a chain link fence to make it clear the property is closed due to safety issues.

Council member Matt Rinker expressed he would like to see the bridge demolished if it were to be closed.

He said signs and fences would not protect against the possibility of someone traversing across the bridge.

“What happens when some 10-year-old and his buddies climb over the fence and the bridge collapses and we have a death?”

Rinker, who works in insurance, cited a case of a client who had a fence around his pool. Drunk teenagers climbed over the fence and went for a swim in the pool. One of the teens died and the insurance company paid out for that death.

Rinker said if a fence didn’t protect a private property owner from being sued, how could it protect the city.

City Manager Jim Ferneau said years ago the council looked at demolishing the bridge, but the estimates were about $200,000 and the price could be more than a quarter of a million dollars now.

On the other side of the fence though, was council member Lynda Graham-Murray.

“How do we know what the weight limit is if we haven’t studied it?” She asked MacGregor.

She pointed to the constant usage of the bridge and the lack of studying the firm did before it issued a conclusion.

MacGregor said it would cost $30,000 to study the bridge.

The idea of rehabbing the bridge also was brought up. Based on old estimates, it would cost $10 million to rehab the bridge.

Work is slated for 2024, but Council member Jon Billups said this is unacceptable.

“The council keeps kicking the can,” said Billups.

In the end, the council seemed to be in agreement about temporarily closing the bridge, though there was no clear indication that the council wanted it placed as an action item.

Another topic discussed was the preparation for 5G.

This rollout will make for faster cell service. But for 5G to work, small towers must be placed about one every 250 feet.

The deadline is near and council members agreed action needed to be taken to meet the April 15 deadline.

Patrick O’Connell, who serves as City Attorney for Burlington and West Burlington, said that West Burlington’s City Council also likely will have to call a special meeting to address the concerns as they are not scheduled to have a meeting before the deadline.