DES MOINES —On March 29, 2019, Tyler Gene Harris, age 28, of Ames, appeared before United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger and was sentenced to 360 months in prison for charges of sexual exploitation of a child, distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. Judge Ebinger ordered 15 years of supervised release to follow his prison term. Harris pleaded guilty in November 2018 to six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2251(a); one count of distribution of child pornography, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252A(a)(2); and two counts of possession of child pornography, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252(a)(5)(B).

According to plea documents, Harris admitted between December 2016 and April 2018, he knowingly persuaded, induced, enticed, or coerced victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct with the purpose of producing visual depictions of the victims engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Harris also admitted to distributing visual depictions of prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Harris was ordered to pay $900 to the Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund.

This investigation was conducted by the Ames Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and Boone Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.