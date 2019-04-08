Photo Courtesy of PSC

The Peru Theatre Company will present its third year of The Disco Citizens. This year’s performance is titled “Behind Closed Doors.”

The Disco Citizens is a collection of thirty short plays written by Peru State students. Each performance, the cast members will attempt to perform all thirty of their plays within sixty minutes. If the performance stays under an hour, the performers get free pizza. If it goes over an hour, the audience gets free pizza.

“The Disco Citizens all serve as writers, directors and actors working together to create an evening of thirty genre-bending plays written in short form. Each piece is responding to an idea that has been in the forefront of their minds since January: “Behind Closed Doors.” The cast does not know the order of plays—it is randomly decided by you—the audience who will yell out numbers on the clothesline. Plus, they’re racing the clock and competing for pizza. Against you.”

All performances of “Behind Closed Doors” will be in Jindra’s Black Box Theatre. The ticket price is $10 for general audiences and $5 for students and seniors. For Peru State students, faculty and staff, the tickets are free.

“Behind Closed Doors” will have six showings: Tuesday, April 9 at 9:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 10 at 9:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m.; Friday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 14 at 2:30 p.m.

For more information about the 2019 installment of “The Disco Citizens,” contact Laura Lippman at llippman@peru.edu.