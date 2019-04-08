Are you looking for something fun to do with your kids?
Check out the Boone Family STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Festival from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, April 13, at the DMACC Boone Campus at 1125 Hancock Dr. in Boone.
This free event is open to families with kids of all ages to experience hands-on STEM activities. There will be robots, LEGO catapults, Elephant toothpaste, extracting DNA, 3D printing, toothpick puzzles, Monarchs, a rainfall simulator, a flame thrower, health discovery and more.
Free water bottles and bags will also be given out. Here are some of the booths with hands-on activities:
• Ericson Public Library
• Iowa 4-H FLEX Mobile - Virtual Reality
• Blank Park Zoo
• Cardinal Space Mining
• Mid-West 3D Solutions
• Iowa Public Television
• Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa
• ISU Extension and Outreach Animal Science
• DMACC Students
• American Meteorological Society Student Chapter at Iowa State
• Graduate Society of Women Engineers
• DMACC STEM Club
• Boone County 4-H Science & Tech Club
• Society of Chemistry Undergraduate Majors (SCUM)
• Des Moines Y Camp
• Beyer Crop Science
• Boone County Farm Bureau
• YMCA Amazing Adventures
• Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium
• DMACC Simulation Center
• Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine
• DNR - Ledges State Park
• Iowa State University Computer Science Department Outreach
• Equipping Math Teachers
• Ankeny DMACC STEM Club
• DMACC Biotechnology Program
• DMACC Physics Students
• Prairie Rivers of Iowa
• Lyndsay Baker, DMACC NASA Aerospace Scholars Program
• DMACC Nursing Club
• Iowa State University College of Engineering
This event is a partnership between the DMACC Boone Campus, Boone County ISU Extension & Outreach/4-H and the North Central STEM Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.
For more information, go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/boone/stemfestival.