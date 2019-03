INDIANOLA - Simpson College congratulates students named to the 2018 fall semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List earned a 3.7 to 3.99 GPA.

Local students include:

Earlham - Cameryn Caskey, Zachary Howarth, Mason Madren

Dallas Center - Alyssa Pingel

Dexter - Shelby Hunemiller

Granger - Rebekah Kroese, Nicholas Squires

Grimes - Kenton Thoms, Trey Chumbley

Minburn - Lauren Fox

Van Meter - Lani Cruse, Amanda Stadtlander

Waukee - Rachel Bieker, Jacob Frist, Tyrese Moore