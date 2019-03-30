You may have gotten a notice in the mail that Alliant Energy is proposing a 25 percent increase in the base rate for gas and electric. The stated purpose for these increases is to fund wind energy expansion. I am a huge proponent of wind energy, and I recognize the positive economic and environmental impact that it has. Additionally, Iowa produces much more wind energy than it can use, so the excess will be sold off to other markets. Again, that is perfectly fine on its face, but I fail to see why people in the state of Iowa should be paying so that a resource which is extracted from here can be sold at a profit elsewhere. Alliant currently pays a dividend of $.355 per share on a quarterly basis and an annual profit of $1.3 million. In fact, their dividend has been raised four times since 2016. Raising dividend payments is a sign that a company has matured, and they do not see robust opportunities for reinvestment and growth. This completely contradicts Alliant’s reasoning for raising our rates. Why don’t they use this excess cash to build the infrastructure they need instead of squeezing blood from the stone that is the struggling middle class and elderly on fixed incomes? I, for one, will not take this increase lying down. There is still the possibility that this rate increase may not take place as stated, but you have to act. Contact the Iowa Utility Board (IUB) at customer@iub.iowa.gov, contact your local elected officials to pass resolutions opposing the increase, and show up to the public meetings listed at https://iub.iowa.gov/

In addition to the avenues above, the Boone City Council has invited an Alliant representative to come to the April 15 meeting at City Hall at 6 p.m. to hear your concerns, if you are interested in protecting your family’s budget and our local economy, please come with information on how this increase will affect you.