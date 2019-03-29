Weekly curbside yard waste collection will begin Monday, April 1 and will continue to occur every Monday through November in Waukee. However, it will take place on the Tuesdays of Memorial Day week and Labor Day week.

Yard waste is vegetation including materials such as grass clippings, leaves, brush and garden waste. Here are some tips to ensure your yard waste gets picked up:Yard waste must be put into biodegradable bags or reusable containers with a 40-pound maximum weight.Sticks, brush and branches must be cut into four-foot lengths and bundled (with string or twine) with a 40-pound maximum weight per bundle.Please do not use your garbage or recycling containers for yard waste.Place approved items at the curb for collection prior to 7 a.m. each Monday.

For any garbage, recycling or yard waste questions, please call ASI at 515-964-5229.