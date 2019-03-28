The Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity donated $4,021 in proceeds from a three-day production of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” to Assault Care Center Extending Shelter & Support (ACCESS) on Thursday.

However, the annual production is an example of how both organizations seek to empower and support the students and clients of Iowa State University.

“Every year, a national organization affiliated with the Vagina Monologues dedicated the theme this year to women who are incarcerated so we gave 10 percent toward that cause,” said Dr. Sandra Looft, director of the Sloss Center. “But the rest of the money, as we have done in other years, went to ACCESS, because of the tremendous work they do in the community, and we want to support them.”

The performances, held on Feb 14-15 were primarily student-volunteer driven, but a few ACCESS advocates were also involved in this year’s production.

Iowa State University alumna and ACCESS Domestic Abuse Youth Coordinator/Campus Advocate Anasia Sturdivant recalls performing in the Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” as a student in 2007 and 2008.

“When I performed as a sophomore and junior, it was totally different back then, and I enjoyed being on stage spreading messages of empowerment,” said Sturdivant. “But this year, I was able to be involved with the writing and production process.”

Sturdivant, who writes and performs her own poetry, crafted two original pieces for this year’s production, and even produced her own props.

For Sturdivant, the collaborative performance is one of the ways advocates with ACCESS can become a visible resource for students.

“There’s so many people not just survivors, but people in their support circle who may not understand the importance of an advocate,” said Sturdivant. “So it’s important for us to be involved with events like The Vagina Monologues and other campus events so people know that resource exists.”

ACCESS is a confidential community agency that seeks to provide services for survivors of physical or sexual abuse or assault. In addition to its 24-hour hotline, ACCESS’ work with the Sloss Center allows it to be accessible and valuable resource for students.

ACCESS has advocates in the areas of domestic abuse, violent crime, housing and sexual abuse, and offer a voluntary and free service.

Tricia Ingram Williams, ACCESS campus prevention and outreach advocate, is one of the first faces to meet with students who come forward about a sexual assault.

To accommodate students, the Sloss Center, one of the few campus-confidential spaces at ISU, has an office upstairs for Ingram Williams where students can come for appointments.

“It’s so important to have space on campus, so students don’t have to ride the bus off-campus or enter a situation where we have to change venues for each appointment,” said Ingram Williams. “The Sloss Center is a consistent space, it’s campus confidential and knowing that a student can come here and experience a supporting and loving environment is so important.”

Ingram Williams’ role as an advocate ranges from working with academic offices and professors to get class accommodation for clients and victims, advocating for clients when they report situations to police, and assisting in every step of the process.

“Anytime a student comes forward they are directed to ACCESS,” said Ingram Williams. “For those students who experienced sexual violence, they have someone who believes them, is on their side and is willing to give them knowledge on off-and-on campus resources.”

Sturdivant, who works primarily with the 24-and-under demographic, said that among the duties of an advocate is “giving (the client) everything that you can.”

“Not everyone hears the stories that we hear,” said Sturdivant. “I work particularly with minors and it can be difficult, but being in their corner and helping through this process, and simply letting them know that they aren’t alone is one of the best things about being an advocate.”