Researchers at Iowa State University first paired up with the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium and hog farmers across the area in 2015 to help plant more habitat for monarch butterflies. Now that a few years have passed, the plants are filling in, the monarchs will hopefully begin flying to them as the weather warms up and the next step of the project is to get more land owners on board to continue expanding the project.

Trent Thiele, the Elma president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, has been part of this project since the beginning. He said that at first, the hardest part in getting it off the ground was the fact that a lot of hog farmers were hesitant to have these plants on their land.

He said that it takes a lot of patience because the first year after they plant them, it looks like weeds are growing in their fields, and as farmers, their instinct wants to take over and mow over the area.

“It was hard to get (the farmers) behind the idea of having what looked like a patch of weeds on their property for the sake of butterflies,” Thiele said with a laugh. “But, it goes along with our ‘we care’ initiative. We care about people, the planet, we care about the environment. (Monarchs) aren’t a huge benefit to the pigs, but they are to soybean farmers or other crop farmers.”

Dana Schweitzer, program coordinator in the entomology department at ISU, started working on this project in January of 2016 right after ISU received their three year research grant from the Iowa Pork Producers Association and National Pork Board.

“I think one of the opportunities that we were looking for as a research team was to be able to explore and demonstrate the possibility of implementing native habitat and co-locating it with livestock production,” Schweitzer said.

She said that in a project like this, for the first year, there isn’t any significant growth with the plants, but by year two and especially in year three, the plants grow significantly, and the monarchs will hopefully gravitate more to that area.

The obstacle she said they always have to face when trying to implement a project like this is the fear that by having this habitat at farms, it will increase the likelihood of a rodent problem, but both Schweitzer and Thiele said that this has not been happening during this project.

They have roughly 12 sites they used for this project, and the habitat includes milkweed and other native wildflowers and prairie species to help provide nectar for adult monarchs.

Schweitzer said that over the past 20 years, there has been an 80 percent decrease in the eastern North American population of the monarch butterfly. The loss of habitat throughout the southern and upper Midwest is one of the major concerns, so Schweitzer said that they are hoping this project will help restore that habitat.

“We’ll be conducting the surveys and monitoring again this summer, and then our hope is that some additional folks might consider adopting this practice at their building facilities or making conservation amendments to their existing facilities,” Schweitzer said. “I think (this project is) a really valuable opportunity for folks from all areas across Iowa’s rural and urban areas. It allows all Iowans to participate in helping the butterflies survive and thrive.”