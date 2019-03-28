Story County secondary road crews are making progress on repairs to gravel roads in the county that were damaged by flooding and frost earlier this month.

A sudden warm-up and rain caused the rapidly melting snow to force rivers and streams out of their banks and into farm fields and across adjacent roads.

Now, two weeks later, county officials say the end to the repairs may be in sight.

More than two dozen gravel roads were initially closed as the waters rose and frost worked its way from the ground, creating soft conditions and rutting. As of Thursday, only a handful of roads remained closed, according to the county’s road closure map.

“They’re slowly making progress,” Story County Engineer Darren Moon said Thursday. “I don’t know if it will be by the end of this week, but by the end of next week they should all be open.”

Even with the progress, Moon said, “We’re are dealing with multiple problems.

“There’s not much we can do until they dry up on their own, ” Moon said of the roads that remain closed. Most of them are near larger rivers and streams, he said.

Engineers are currently laying rock on the affected roads, but more time is needed to repair roads damaged by frost, Moon said.

“It just takes time, unfortunately,” he said. “The cold front in February pushed the frost deeper, so it will take some more time before the frost goes completely out.”

Moon estimated that around $40,000 in damage was caused to the secondary roads in Story County by the flooding and frost.